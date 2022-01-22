AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.91 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.