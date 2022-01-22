Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.