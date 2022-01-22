Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $251.45 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $220.04 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.34.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

