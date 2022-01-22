Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SJI opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.