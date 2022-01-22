Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.84 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

