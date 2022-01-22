Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45.

SPT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

