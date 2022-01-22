Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Diversey stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 40.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

