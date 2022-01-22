Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

