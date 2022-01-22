Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 214,726 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

