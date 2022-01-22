First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.53.

FMBI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.