Guggenheim Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $555.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $720.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

