Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products.

Shares of YSG opened at $1.45 on Friday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $648.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

