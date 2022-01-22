Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $0.70

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00042169 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001998 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008660 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

