Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) One Day Volume Hits $90,358.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $90,358.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.50 or 0.06844412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.98 or 0.99621311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

