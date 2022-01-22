Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

