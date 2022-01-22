Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Creative Planning increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.16. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.