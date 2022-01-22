Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.94.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

