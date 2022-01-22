IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SELB opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

