Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $283.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.