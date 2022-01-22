Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

ISNPY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

