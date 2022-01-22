Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 781 Price Target at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.80.

LCSHF stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

