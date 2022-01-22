Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBBTF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schibsted ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schibsted ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.00.

SBBTF stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

