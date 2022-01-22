Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 195 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.59) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWODF. Investec started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.50.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

