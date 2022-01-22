Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

