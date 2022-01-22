BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy membership trends, assortment initiatives, enhanced digital capabilities and robust real estate pipeline are likely to help sustain stellar growth. This evident from third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell marginally from the prior-year period. Notably, total comps recorded double-digit growth. The company continued to witness increase in digitally-enabled sales. BJ’s Wholesale Club estimates low single-digit comps growth in the fourth quarter. However, it expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future. These are likely to put pressure on margins. Management envisions merchandise gross margin rate pressure of about 50 basis points in the final quarter.”

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.84.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $212,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 167,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.