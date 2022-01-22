Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,018 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,782 shares of company stock worth $1,219,967. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RELL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.