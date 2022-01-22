Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

