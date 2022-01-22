Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

