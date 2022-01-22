Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,188 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 180,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $832.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.