Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $437.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.36 and its 200 day moving average is $475.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

