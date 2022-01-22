Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 660.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $106,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $41.16 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

