First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

