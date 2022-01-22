Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 325 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $464.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.52 and a 200 day moving average of $611.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.68 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

