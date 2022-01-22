Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.94.

BMBL stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

