Baader Bank Reiterates “€635.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €769.40 ($874.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €851.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €864.05. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

