Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 821,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE MGA opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.