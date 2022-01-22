Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Grows By 15.8%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

