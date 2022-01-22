Morgan Stanley Trims American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price to $110.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after buying an additional 201,314 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,163,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

