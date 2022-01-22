PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

PZC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

