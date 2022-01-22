Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,348 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of PS Business Parks worth $42,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.79 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

