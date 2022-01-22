Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $45.84 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

