Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $35.96 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,625,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $11.81 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

