Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

