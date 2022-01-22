Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $40,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

