Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

