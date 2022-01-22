Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective trimmed by Moffett Nathanson from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.96.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

