NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by 983.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.