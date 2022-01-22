Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 79.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of CDR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

