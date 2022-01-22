Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

YMAB opened at $10.22 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $446.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,503,739. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

