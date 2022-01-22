ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

ZIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of ZIM opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

